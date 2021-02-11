Selfkey (KEY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.57 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01132977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.73 or 0.05486502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,778,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.