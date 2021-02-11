Semux (SEM) One Day Volume Hits $3,160.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $137,785.68 and approximately $3,160.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011976 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001507 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.