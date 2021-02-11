SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, an increase of 1,453.3% from the January 14th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

