Sentinel Chain Hits Market Cap of $210,821.17 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $210,821.17 and $41,497.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.49 or 0.05369664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

