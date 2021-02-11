Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Achieves $16.27 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and $6.92 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

