Sentinel Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $257,545.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

