Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Tops $0.0080

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Sentivate has a market cap of $28.10 million and $331,847.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01132977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.73 or 0.05486502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

