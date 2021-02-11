Serum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $228.48 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Serum has a market capitalization of $205.09 million and $228.48 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00008704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00259427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00078191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00084849 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

