SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SES has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.32.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

