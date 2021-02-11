Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) were down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 9,016,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,214,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

