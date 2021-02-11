Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.88

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 752751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VII shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.57.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14.
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,300.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VII)
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
