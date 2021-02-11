Seven Oaks Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 1,268,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 346,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVOKU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,539,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

