SF Capital Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a market cap of $71,964.41 and approximately $245.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00255014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00077325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00084395 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00062320 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

