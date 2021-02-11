SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 229.8% from the January 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SGLFF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SGL Carbon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

