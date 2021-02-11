SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. SGS has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

