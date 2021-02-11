Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

