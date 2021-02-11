Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.
About Shell Midstream Partners
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
