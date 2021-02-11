SHIELD Trading Up 47.5% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $305,546.72 and approximately $30.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,641.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.92 or 0.03712970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00385628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.11 or 0.01123199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.29 or 0.00468681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00429941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00304764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00025009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002907 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

