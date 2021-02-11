Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 28,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 33,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

