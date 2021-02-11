Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the January 14th total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPAF remained flat at $$1.57 on Thursday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

