Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Drops By 82.5%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the January 14th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.27 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.