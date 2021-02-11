Short Interest in Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Decreases By 68.6%

Alaric Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HALB stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Alaric has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Alaric

Alaric Corporation, formerly known as Halberd Corporation is out of business. It is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early stage, and seed investments. The firm invests in the United States. It invests up to $2 million. The firm prefers to take equity stakes between 15 percent to 80 percent.

