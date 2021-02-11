Short Interest in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Decreases By 79.2%

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the January 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AIO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 79,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,619. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

In other AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $156,322.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIO. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,339,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 473,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 56.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the period.

