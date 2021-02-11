Short Interest in Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Drops By 78.5%

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the January 14th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,621.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALLVF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Altice Europe has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Get Altice Europe alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altice Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Altice Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.