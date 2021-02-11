Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Drops By 71.4%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.05.
About Aozora Bank
