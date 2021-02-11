Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Declines By 70.5%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the January 14th total of 1,319,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,003,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of APYP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
AppYea Company Profile
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.