Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Declines By 70.5%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the January 14th total of 1,319,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,003,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APYP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get AppYea alerts:

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.