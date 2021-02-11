Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declines By 74.4%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the January 14th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ASHTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $216.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $220.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average is $166.55.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.