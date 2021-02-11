Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Increases By 254.5%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASBFY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

