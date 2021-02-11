Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Decreases By 78.8%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the January 14th total of 45,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.53. 5,400,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

