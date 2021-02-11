Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Decreases By 93.2%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the January 14th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 76,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

