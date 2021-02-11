Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Decreases By 98.3%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the January 14th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BIOAF stock remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 231,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.54. Bioasis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.