Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Declines By 86.8%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 26,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $234,615.30. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 322,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000.

Shares of BGIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 51,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,825. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

