Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Expands By 306.2%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, an increase of 306.2% from the January 14th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BOIVF remained flat at $$4.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

