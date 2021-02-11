Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 97.5%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the January 14th total of 87,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.