Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Declines By 75.4%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the January 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have commented on CYJBF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research report on Monday.

CYJBF remained flat at $$49.85 on Thursday. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

