Short Interest in China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) Expands By 221.8%

China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 221.8% from the January 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHBU remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. China Agri-Business has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
China Agri-Business Company Profile
Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for China Agri-Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Agri-Business and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.