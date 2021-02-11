Short Interest in China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) Expands By 221.8%

China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 221.8% from the January 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBU remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. China Agri-Business has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

China Agri-Business Company Profile

China Agri-Business, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality.

