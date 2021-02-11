Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Increases By 391.5%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 391.5% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CK Asset from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

