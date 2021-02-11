Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Increases By 390.5%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the January 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $102,507.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

