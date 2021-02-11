Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Rises By 246.2%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE CTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. 38,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $42.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
