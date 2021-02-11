Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Rises By 246.2%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. 38,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

