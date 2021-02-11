Short Interest in Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Rises By 554.9%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 554.9% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CONXF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 80,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Conic Metals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

About Conic Metals

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

