Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Rises By 407.6%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 407.6% from the January 14th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,351,000.

CONX opened at $10.49 on Thursday. CONX has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

