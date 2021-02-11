Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Drops By 80.1%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the January 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $12.21. 15,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

