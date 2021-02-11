Short Interest in Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Grows By 725.0%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COTQF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 43.44. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

