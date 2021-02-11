Short Interest in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Rises By 451.6%

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 451.6% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CPAH opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.76.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

