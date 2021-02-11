Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Increases By 840.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,800 shares, a growth of 840.1% from the January 14th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock remained flat at $$16.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,052. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRLBF. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

