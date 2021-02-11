Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Decreases By 89.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Defense Metals stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 830,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

