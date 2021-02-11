Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Declines By 88.2%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WILYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

