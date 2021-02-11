Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Drops By 71.9%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the January 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 32,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 64,778 shares during the period.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

