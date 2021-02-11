Short Interest in Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Decreases By 96.9%

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 14th total of 3,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKAM stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 243,947,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,839,953. Drinks Americas has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Drinks Americas alerts:

Drinks Americas Company Profile

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Drinks Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drinks Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.