Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Declines By 97.6%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DYNR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

