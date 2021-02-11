Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Declines By 97.6%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DYNR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
