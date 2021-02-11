Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declines By 78.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the January 14th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

EIM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 118,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,871. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.